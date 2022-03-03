Tanzania: D&B Credit Reports Now in Swahili

3 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

DUN & BRADSTREET Credit Bureau Tanzania Limited has said that the credit information reports and its user interface used by its subscribers will now be available in the Swahili language.

Dun & Bradstreet's General Manager for Tanzania, Mr Junaid Malik said, "We have reached a big milestone that proves our continuous commitment to serve our clients with the best of services.

Availing such crucial information in Swahili makes it more widely understood and will be used by Lenders and Borrowers to their best advantage."

Previously, only available in English, this information is a Dun & Bradstreet Credit Bureau Tanzania initiative to make it easier for customers to read and understand the information.

Mr Malik further added that Swahili is the primary language of Tanzania and thus making these reports available to the people in their local language is more meaningful, easy to understand, and will encourage more borrowers to manage their creditworthiness effectively.

Mr Junaid Malik added, "While our Credit Information Reports becomes easier to access and understand they remain a powerful tool for decision making.

The information includes credit repayment information and Credit Scores, Likelihood Indicators, and MNO Data.

The reports also provide a visual description of an individuals' credit status and their ability to recover from negative situations financially.

Our reports contain predictive, intuitive and continuously updated information for lenders and borrowers. The reports contain a robust Credit Score based on a cluster risk framework and tailor-made for the current population and environment."

Dun & Bradstreet Credit Bureau Tanzania is one of the leading institutions that collect and collate demographic/firmographic and credit information on Individuals and commercial entities from various sources and disseminates such information to its subscribers.

The data is then shared in the form of Credit Information Reports (CIRs), used to facilitate lenders to assess the creditworthiness and historical repayment behaviour of a borrower.

