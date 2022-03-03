Zimbabwe: Youth League, AAG in Empowerment Initiative

Zanu PF's Mashonaland East Youth League executive along with the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) yesterday pledged to empower youths who want to venture into business with technical and financial support in a drive to fight poverty and improve livelihoods.

The two partners said instead of youths in Mashonaland East spending time on drugs and substance abuse, they needed to start thinking about the future and embrace business opportunities and economic empowerment initiatives presented by President Mnangagwa's administration.

Coming from a strategic partnership meeting held in Harare yesterday, Zanu-PF Mashonaland East Youth League chairperson Cde Isaac Taskan said they were ready to invest technical expertise and resources in the areas of youth interest.

He said the increasing youth demography showed more investments to empower the youth were needed.

"We have resolved that more investments need to be done to help the youths. They also need to embrace the business opportunities that have been ushered by the Second Republic.

"The resources are available and all that is needed is to channel them to the youths once they have identified where they want to invest in," said Cde Taskan.

Cde Taskan urged youths to stop limiting themselves to business opportunities, but also avail themselves for political participation ahead of the March 26 by-elections.

"Business opportunities are plenty for the youths and even the resources are available. Youths also need to participate positively in ensuring that Zanu-PF wins in Mashonaland East in the upcoming March 26 by-elections.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Business Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Victory for Zanu-PF will be ensured if the youth are ideologically given the direction on what is good for their future through ownership of the means of production," he added.

AAG acting president who is also the vice-president responsible for operations, Cde Munyaradzi Kashambe, said opportunities abounding in the ICT, agriculture, mining and tourism sectors should be exploited for the benefit of everyone.

"There are a lot of opportunities that we need to embrace. Some can be commodity brokers, some can venture into the agriculture and mining sectors. President Mnangagwa has done the best to widen youth participation in the economic sector and no one should whimper," he said.

Cde Lincoln Matare, the AAG Mashonaland East chairperson, said they are ready to help youths willing to venture into poultry farming and mining as they finalise training modalities and deployment of resources.