Africa: Zim Pool Teams Leave for All-Africa Games

THE Zimbabwe men's and women's senior pool teams, "The Fish Eagles", left the country for the annual All Africa Pool Association (AAPA) games that will be held in Lusaka, Zambia, from tomorrow until Sunday.

Zimbabwe will be part of 10 countries fighting for the sole ticket to represent their countries at the 2022 World Blackball Championships to be held in Albi, France, from October 8 to 15 next year.

Zimbabwe will battle it out with defending champions South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya, Morroco, Liberia, Swaziland, Tanzania and Botswana.

The team was selected in December at Leisure Centre in Ruwa and had the support of Ajara Transport and Logistics who provided transport and uniforms.

Speaking before their departure at a local hotel yesterday, team coach Edmar Vengai Nhakuza said they were looking forward to perform better than what they did in 2019 when the women's team returned home with a silver medal.

"I think we have a well-balanced team which consist of both seasoned and new players. The players have a good understanding of each other considering that they have been together for a long time. We are confident of doing well in Zambia and we have had good preparations as there were some weekly and monthly tournaments," said Nhakuza.

Technical director of the travelling delegation, Wellington Chikazha, said they are ready for the challenge and are looking forward to bring both individual and team medals home.

"We are not going to Zambia for a holiday and the teams are well prepared for the tournament. We have the best players who did well during our selection process," said Chikazha.

A team of eight men and as many women will carry the nation's flag at the games which are returning after last year's tournament was halted due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions.

In 2019, the AAPA games were held in Mpumalanga, South Africa.

Zimbabwe squad

Men: Onida Timothy, Adriel Shamhu, Anthony Sibanda, Tyris Panashe, Eshca Chimbwanda, Charles Simango, Hardlife Magocha, Polite Manavele.

Women: Prisca Mujakachi, Charity Ncube, Petronella Sibanda, Plaxedes Tavengwa, Brenda Mukomba, Primrose Chitura, Reya Chitokwani, Christine Sengwe.

Coach: Edmar Vengai Nhakuza.

Technical Director: Wellington Chikasha.