Zimbabwe: Award Opens Doors for Ivy

United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean gospel singer Ivy Kombo-Kasi has said the latest award she received has opened more doors for her and is a dedication to her "Ko-Ka Nation" fans.

Ko-Ka Nation is a short-cut for Kombo and Kasi fans.

Ivy won the Best Female Artiste award at the just-ended Zimbabwe British Entertainment Award (ZimBrits) held in the United Kingdom, where Zimbabwean artistes in the diaspora are awarded for their excellence work in different categories.

Despite scooping the award, she put up a sterling performance at the event which was also beamed live on social media.

Speaking to The Herald Arts, Ivy said the award came after her hard work.

"I am happy to receive such a prestigious award after working so hard in the last few years. Being recognised for your work is amazing.

"This award is a testimony of my latest projects such as 'Like Mt Zion' -- the popular album of 2021, which had powerful tracks including 'Ndiyaniko Anorwadziwa' 'I Know Who You Are' and 'Neniwo' among others.

"The follow-up album, 'Tribute', carried a special tribute to the late Jackie Madondo on the track, 'Jackie -- My Tribute.'"

Ivy recounted how Jackie Madondo was injured in a road accident on her way to perform at the Nguva Yakwana celebrations in November 2004.

"On the tribute track, I chronicled how the audience was waiting in the auditorium of Harare International Conference Centre for Jackie Madondo to arrive and sing her favourite songs for them and suddenly it was announced Jackie had been rushed to hospital after an accident," she said.

"It was painful and expressing that in lyrics was also hurtful, but I had to. Imagine, later on being told that Jackie Madondo was no more. The album also carries the highly popular track, 'Herudhe."'

Ivy's songwriting prowess is one of the qualities that has catapulted her to fame.

"I could not have done everything without my team which includes my manager and producer Addy Kasi, technical advisor Matt Mutanga as well as Eternity Studios and its producer Macdonald Chidavaenzi," she said.

Ivy is not new to winning awards.

In 2003 she scooped the Best Selling Female Artiste and later Best Female Gospel Artiste at the National Arts Merit Awards.

She has performed with high profile international musicians including Koffi Olomide, Vuyo Mokoena, Lundi, Buhle and Tembinkosi. Ivy, who is also slowly penetrating social media with her latest show "Vagezi", which educates and empowers women on grooming, said that she was a jack of all trades.

"Being a musician, mother or pastor is one different thing altogether. The greatest is when your family and fans look up to you as a role model, henceforth you need to live the life. I have since graduated with LLB (Hon) Law, LLM Master of Laws (Distinction), MSc Master of Science and is an Accredited International Civil and Commercial Mediator, among other qualifications.

"Now, with my husband we are both qualified lawyers. I had to concentrate on my desire to study and not be put under pressure by those who say maybe you will be too late for this or that." The "Handidzokere Shure" hit maker, advised other artistes that there is no age discrimination in life.

"Paul McCartney of the Beatles is still taking awards at 88, Elton John is still popular, coming home, Mechanic Manyeruke, the late Oliver Mtukudzi, The Charambas, among others, their music is still relevant," said Ivy.

"It's like you meet someone asking you if you still sing. My question to them is whether they still talk. Singing is simply melodiously arranged talking. Dr Ezikiel Guti, the founder of the Zaoga Church once said that as long as you still alive, you can do it." Ivy said she owed her success to her family."I am blessed with backing vocals that include Pastor Jane Mutanga, an accountant and my twin sister Anne, also a lawyer as well as our engineer Pastor Matt Mtanga, another lawyer," she said. "All this is under the guidance of Bishop-General Addy Kasi, a tutor of law.

"I owe all this success to this great team and auntie Mimiey Quenda, my publicist. Obviously, every song is an emanation of prayer. Some of the songs come from my own life experiences as well as what will be happening in life generally."