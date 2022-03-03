Zimbabwe: Residents Welcome Directive On Corrupt Bosses

Council employees on bail have been barred from reporting for work until their cases have been finalised by the courts.

The directive has been welcomed by residents, who said it will promote a culture of transparency in councils, most of which are riddled with corruption, especially urban councils.

In a circular addressed to all mayors and chairpersons titled; "Directive on reporting for work while on bail", Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo said the ban was with immediate effect.

Minister Moyo said the surge in arrests of senior council employees on charges relating to criminal abuse of office, among others, had sent mixed reactions to the public that councillors and council executives are supposed to serve.

He said his office has always maintained the unwavering stance that in the public interest and as a good corporate governance practice, any official who has a matter pending before the courts may not be allowed to continue with their day-to-day operations in council until they have been acquitted by the same courts.

Combined Harare Residents Association programmes manager Mr Rueben Akili welcomed the directive.

"It is not proper and wise for those senior council officials alleged to have committed crimes to resume their duties until they are cleared by the courts.

"Their resumption of duty will not portray a good image for the City, in the eyes of its stakeholders including the residents. We call upon the courts to expedite these cases as they have a bearing on social service delivery and implications on the image of those accused," he said.

Harare Residents Trust director Mr Precious Shumba said they were concerned that a lot of council officials face criminal charges in the courts.

Mr Shumba urged Minister Moyo to ensure the Local Government Board expedites the appointment and dismissal of senior council workers who would have either been confirmed by local authorities for appointment or whose disciplinary matters would have been concluded by councils.

Minister Moyo issued a similar directive when a host of Harare City Council officials were arrested on corruption-related charges sometime in 2020.