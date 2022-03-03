Tanzania: Zanzibar Unveils 2.2tri/ - Budget Plans

ZANZIBAR plans to collect 2,207.2bn/- for recurrent and development expenditures in the 2022/2023 fiscal year, it was announced on Wednesday.

The new budget outlook, which Minister of State in the President's Office, Finance and Planning Jamal Kassim Ali presented in the House of Representatives on Wednesday indicates a 19.6 per cent increase from the current budget of 1,845.6bn/-

According to the minister's proposal, which the house members approved last evening, almost half of the envisaged revenues will be directed to development projects.

Minister Jamal said development projects will consume 1,097bn/-, which is 49.7 per cent of the total budget, with 1,110.2bn/- channeled to recurrent expenditures.

He said the government spending will focus on flagship projects, with the blue economy; transport infrastructure; tourism; and social services as the priority sectors.

The minister cited construction of the integrated Mangapwani port and boat maintenance facilities; establishment of marine product processing plant; increased seaweed production; and improved maritime transport trade as the budget's key focus areas.

He mentioned other strategic projects under the coming budget as construction of Pemba airport; construction of main and feeder roads; improvement of digital services; and establishment of decent and affordable human settlements in the country.

The budget outlook further aims at improved water and electricity supply; improvement of industrial parks; and improved tourism sector.

The minister boasted of declining budget's donor dependency, saying under the envisaged budget, dependency will drop to 1.6 from the current budget's 4.3 per cent.

Moving the Development Plan and 2022/2023 budget outlook, Minister Jamal said Zanzibar economy is projected to grow at 6.5 per cent in 2022 from last year's 5.2 per cent.

He attributed the projected speedy economic growth to availability of International Monetary Fund (IMF) soft loan to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19; increased tourist arrivals; improved revenue collections as a result of intensified systems; increased industrial production; and improved commercial activities by small entrepreneurs, among other factors.

The minister further explained that fund allocation in the coming fiscal year will be determined by the national priority areas and special government directives especially on allowance improvement for civil servants in health and education sectors.

New employments and procurement of essential drugs in the country's hospitals and health facilities also appear high on the coming budget's priorities.