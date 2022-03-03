Tunisia: World Bank Willing to Invest in Renewable Energy and Support Steg

2 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — World Bank's Regional Director, Infrastructure for Middle East and North Africa Paul Noumba Um said his institution is willing to invest in the renewable energy sector in Tunisia and provide technical support to institutions operating in this sector.

At his meeting Wednesday with Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy, Neila Nouira Genji, the World Bank official, who was accompanied by a high-level delegation, added that the financial institution is also ready to support the Tunisian Gas and Electricity Company (STEG) in order to improve its productivity and develop its national electricity connection network.

During this meeting, which was attended by Alexandre Arrobbio, World Bank's resident representative in Tunisia, the Minister reminded of the Tunisian solar programme aimed at increasing the share of renewable energies in total electricity production to 30% by 2030.

