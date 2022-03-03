Tunisia: Subscription to First Tranche of National Bond to Start March 3

Tunis/Tunisia — Subscriptions to the first tranche of the 2022 national bond issue, which amount is set at 350 million dinars, will start on Thursday, March 3, 2022 and continue until March 16, 2022.

According to the decree of the Minister of Finance of February 18, 2022, on the characteristics and conditions of issuance of the first tranche of the National Bond 2022 published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Tunisia (JORT), the closing of subscriptions to this loan can be done before this date and can be extended too.

The decree fixed three types of bonds A, B and C, among which the subscriber will have to make his choice.

The repayment period varies between 5 and 10 years, depending on the category and the nominal value of each bond, which has been set at 10 dinars (A), 100 dinars (B), and 100 dinars (C).

Category A: Annual repayment at maturity starting from the fourth year with a fixed rate of 8.80%/year or a variable interest rate (average money market rate (MMR) + 2.40%), according to the subscriber's choice.

- Category B: Annual repayment on maturity from the third year with a fixed rate of 8.90%/year or a variable interest rate (MMR+2.50%), according to the subscriber's choice

- Category C: Annual repayment on maturity from the third year with a fixed rate of 9.10%/year or a variable interest rate (MMR+2.65%), according to the subscriber's choice.

A presidential decree No. 2022-68 of February 4, 2022 relating to the issue of a national bond, aiming at covering part of the needs of the State budget for the year 2022, was published, on February 4, 2022, in the JORT.

The subscription to this national bond issue and its repayment will be made in Tunisian dinar, through accounts opened with authorised dealers, among brokering companies in the stock market and banks.

Non-resident Tunisians have the possibility of subscribing and acquiring the securities of the bond issue in Tunisian dinar, by debiting their foreign accounts opened with banks in foreign currency or convertible dinar or by bank transfer from abroad.

According to a report on the 2022 state budget, the Tunisian state must issue a national bond to raise 1.400 billion dinars and a 52-week treasury bill to provide 800 million dinars.

Tunisia is also counting on assimilable treasury bills (BTA) to raise 3.560 billion dinars and on a syndicated bank loan in foreign currency to raise 1.481 billion dinars.