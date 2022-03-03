Tunisia: Ben Arous-Covid-19 - 51 More Cases of Infection and 103 Patients Recovered

2 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 51 additional cases of infection by the Coronavirus have been recorded in the governorate of Ben Arous, following the publication of 248 laboratory tests results, i.e. a positivity rate of 20.56%, which brings to 4,848 the number of positive cases in the region since the spread of the epidemic.

The region has also seen, over the past 24 hours, 103 new cases of recovery, Director of Preventive Health in Ben Arous, Fethi Ltaief, told TAP.

According to the same source, no death linked to COVID-19 has been reported in the last few days in the region where the number of people still carrying the virus now stands at 369 cases including six patients placed in the Regional Hospital of Ben Arous.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X