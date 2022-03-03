Tunisia: Ben Arous-Covid-19 - 51 More Cases of Infection and 103 Patients Recovered

Tunis/Tunisia — 51 additional cases of infection by the Coronavirus have been recorded in the governorate of Ben Arous, following the publication of 248 laboratory tests results, i.e. a positivity rate of 20.56%, which brings to 4,848 the number of positive cases in the region since the spread of the epidemic.

The region has also seen, over the past 24 hours, 103 new cases of recovery, Director of Preventive Health in Ben Arous, Fethi Ltaief, told TAP.

According to the same source, no death linked to COVID-19 has been reported in the last few days in the region where the number of people still carrying the virus now stands at 369 cases including six patients placed in the Regional Hospital of Ben Arous.