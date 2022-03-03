Zimbabwe: Armed Men Attack Biti's Residence At Midnight

Four men armed with a gun, an axe and machetes besieged Citizens Coalition for Change vice president Tendai Biti's house in Glen Lorne, Harare occupied by his mother.

The attack took place around Midnight Wednesday.

They savagely beat a security guard manning the property and left him for dead.

Biti's aide Emmanuel Zellers Gumbo confirmed the incident to Newzimbabwe.com saying the men invaded the prominent lawyer's home where his mother resides.

"At around 12 midnight today (Thursday), Zanu PF thugs stormed Hon.Tendai Biti's home where his mother stays, the gang had machetes, axes and a gun. One of the security guards, Kind Tsanganyuka manning the premises was severely injured, he is currently receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

"The gang had to escape after a cry out for help by the security personnel and Gogo Biti. They then issued death threats on Hon Biti's life thereafter," Gumbo said.

He said the attack has since been reported to police.