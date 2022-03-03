Zimbabwe: Bournemouth Extend Warriors Star Zemura's Contract

WARRIORS star Jordan Zemura is set to remain at Bournemouth until June 2023 after the English Championship side exercised the option of extending the current deal with another year.

The 22-year-old's current contract was set to expire at the end of this season and with his form, this season reportedly attracting interest from English Premier League team such as Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Leicester City, Bournemouth were facing the prospect of losing him for free.

Bournemouth have now moved to secure his immediate future by triggering the one-year extension clause in his contract.

The promotion-chasing club confirmed in a statement that they have extended Zemura's contract along with three other players.

"AFC Bournemouth have secured the futures of four of the club's talented young players," the club said.

"Striker Christian Saydee and defender Zeno Ibsen Rossi have both signed new contracts at Vitality Stadium. Saydee, 19, and Ibsen Rossi, 21, have put pen to paper on deals until June 2023 and June 2024 respectively. Meanwhile, the club have taken up their option to extend the contracts of both Jaidon Anthony and Jordan Zemura until June 2023. Anthony and Zemura have impressed during their first full season in the first team, making 58 appearances and scoring ten goals between them."

Neill Blake, the Bournemouth chief executive, said: "We are very pleased to have finalised these contracts. We have a proud track record of developing young players at this club and the progress being made by these four demonstrates the pathway that exists from our age groups into the first team.

"It's been great to see Christian and Zeno involved with their loan clubs since January, and we hope Jaidon and Jordan can continue to play key roles as we push for promotion for the rest of this season."

After playing a bit-part role last campaign, Zemura has played a pivotal role under Scott Parker this term, helping Cherries up to second in the table.

Despite missing some matches while with the Warriors squad at January's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Zemura has made 23 appearances for Bournemouth this term.