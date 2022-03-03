South Africa: Advice to Telcos On Speeding Digital Economy

opinion

AN industry executive has urged mobile network operators to work on connection density, computing diversity and carbon reduction intensity to accelerate the creation of a digital economy.

Ryan Ding, Huawei's Executive Director and President of the Carrier Business Group, was giving a keynote speech at a forum ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

The forum was entitled, "Lighting up the Future".

Ding explained that the vitality of digital economy can be evaluated by the three above-mentioned factors.

He explained that by increasing connection density, operators can grow their 5G user base and expand their business scope.

By diversifying their computing resources, operators can create synergies between connectivity and IT to boost enterprise digitalization for new growth, the executive further explained.

Ding said in carbon reduction, new green ICT solutions would increase network capacity and cut the energy consumption per bit for greener development.

The global digital economy is seen developing rapidly, and over 50 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to be digitalised in 2022.

In another trend, Ding noted that 5G had come a long way since commercial deployment two years ago.

By the end of 2021, more than 200 operators have deployed commercial 5G networks, servicing more than 700 million 5G users.

There are currently over 1 200 commercial 5G devices in use.

This growing user base is hailed for bringing commercial returns to operators while driving continuous network rollouts.

By the end of 2021, Huawei has signed more than 3 000 commercial 5GtoB contracts.

According to Ding, as more industries go digital, IT infrastructure will need to be rebuilt to drive more efficient operations.

In conclusion, Ding proposed Huawei's GUIDE business blueprint, which aims to help operators develop the five key capabilities required for business success.

The blueprint entails expanding services, innovating efficiently, leveraging resources, competing on value and contributing to society.

MWC22 Barcelona will run until March 3 in Barcelona, Spain.

- CAJ News