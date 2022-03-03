South Africa: Advice to Telcos On Speeding Digital Economy

2 March 2022
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
opinion By Tintswayo Baloyi

AN industry executive has urged mobile network operators to work on connection density, computing diversity and carbon reduction intensity to accelerate the creation of a digital economy.

Ryan Ding, Huawei's Executive Director and President of the Carrier Business Group, was giving a keynote speech at a forum ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

The forum was entitled, "Lighting up the Future".

Ding explained that the vitality of digital economy can be evaluated by the three above-mentioned factors.

He explained that by increasing connection density, operators can grow their 5G user base and expand their business scope.

By diversifying their computing resources, operators can create synergies between connectivity and IT to boost enterprise digitalization for new growth, the executive further explained.

Ding said in carbon reduction, new green ICT solutions would increase network capacity and cut the energy consumption per bit for greener development.

The global digital economy is seen developing rapidly, and over 50 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to be digitalised in 2022.

In another trend, Ding noted that 5G had come a long way since commercial deployment two years ago.

By the end of 2021, more than 200 operators have deployed commercial 5G networks, servicing more than 700 million 5G users.

There are currently over 1 200 commercial 5G devices in use.

This growing user base is hailed for bringing commercial returns to operators while driving continuous network rollouts.

By the end of 2021, Huawei has signed more than 3 000 commercial 5GtoB contracts.

According to Ding, as more industries go digital, IT infrastructure will need to be rebuilt to drive more efficient operations.

In conclusion, Ding proposed Huawei's GUIDE business blueprint, which aims to help operators develop the five key capabilities required for business success.

The blueprint entails expanding services, innovating efficiently, leveraging resources, competing on value and contributing to society.

MWC22 Barcelona will run until March 3 in Barcelona, Spain.

- CAJ News

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X