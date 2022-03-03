Nigeria: 2023 - NLC to Mobilise 10m Votes for Candidate With Support for Labour Charter

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday unveiled a charter of demands that will guide workers' engagement with Nigeria's political class as the 2023 general elections approaches, and entice contestants with 10 million votes.

The charter captures several demands which bordered on the welfare of Nigerian workers and seeks answers to the questions of development in Nigeria.

Unveiling the demands at the 2022 workers political conference in Abuja yesterday, NLC national president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba said there is a near absence and acute deficit of serious engagement with the existential political concerns as the congress is sceptical of any real commitment to address those concerns.

He said the congress would mobilised its over 10 million workers' vote in support of any candidates who will work in accordance with the demands.

Comrade Wabba who noted that the purpose of the political conference which themed, "Commitment to National Emancipation and Development through Effective Engagement by Nigerian Workers" was to reconstruct the critical bridge of issue-based politics that accommodates the interests of Nigerian workers and people.

He said, "Our determination is that in the run up to the 2023 elections, we must not to allow professional politicians to evade critical questions of national development, this is why we have developed a workers Charter of Demands, our Charter of Demands prioritizes equity, fairness and social justice and asks for free and quality education to tertiary levels for every Nigerian child".

The Charter insists that every Nigerian should access free and quality healthcare from cradle to grave, make the argument for the kind of restructuring that brings sustainable development to real Nigerians currently struggling with the crumbs and further posits that politicians should no longer be allowed to send their kids to schools abroad or treat their sicknesses in foreign hospitals while the children of the poor are trapped in endless strike actions and poor medical facilities among others.

Meanwhile, former INEC Chairman, Professor Attahiru Jega who was the chairman of the conference said all hands of progressive forces must be on deck to prevent Nigeria from imminent collapse and to turn it around on a trajectory of good democratic governance for beneficial democratic, social economic development.

He said that this cannot be serious, positive and successful without the active engagement and involvement of the Nigerian workers through their genuine representatives as he argued that the 2023 general elections may be the make or break moment for Nigeria.

Jega added that Nigeria's working class must wake up, rise and join hands in solidarity for struggles and active engagement in the political process towards national emancipation.

He said "Comrades, now is not the time to rehash the old theoretical debate on what the role of trade unions should be either narrowly defined, focusing on incremental gains with regards to improvements in wages and conditions of work, or broadly engaging and struggling for wider social, economic and political issues, which affect all citizens.