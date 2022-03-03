Nigeria: NPFL - Rivers Utd Pip Pillars to Maintain Lead, Plateau Utd Win Makurdi

Rivers United FC continued their push for first Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title since their formation in 2016 with a hard fought 0-1 victory against Kano Pillars at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna yesterday to maintain top spot on the log.

Nyima Nwagua scored the only goal of the match 20 minutes from time to condemn his former club, Pillars, to their eighth defeat of the season.

Rivers United founded in 2016 after the Rivers State government got permission to merge Dolphins FC and Sharks FC are topping the league with 35 points after 16 rounds of matches.

Second placed Plateau United maintained their chasing path with a 2-0 defeat of Lobi Stars at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi with Chimezie Izuchukwu and Albert Hilary scoring the goals in each of the half.

Izuchukwu put the hosts ahead in the 32nd minute of the first half before Albert Hilary scored the second goal in the 91st minute to seal the victory for United. Plateau United of the log with 34 points from 16 matches.

Meanwhile, Enyimba International bounce-back to winning away in Aba yesterday with a 2-1 defeat of Remo Stars with Victor Mbaoma scoring against his former club.

Mbaoma put the Finidi George-led side ahead in the 37th minute, but Ekene Awazie equalized for the visitors five minutes after the break before unior Nduka scored the winning goal for Aba Elephants from the spot 20 minutes from time.

Other matchday16 fixtures decided yesterday, defending champions Akwa United beat Wikki Tourists 2-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

In Lafia, Nasarawa United played a 1-1 draw with Kwara United, while MFM boosted their survival hopes with a 1-1 away draw against Niger Tornadoes.

Katsina United recorded biggest win of the day with a 4-1 thrashing of Dakkada FC at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina