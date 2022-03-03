Tunisia: TIA, BERD Sign MOU to Strengthen Business Climate

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Investment Authority (TIA) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), on Wednesday, signed a memorandum of understanding on the improvement of the investment and business climate in Tunisia.

This memorandum of understanding will help strengthen the business climate in Tunisia through targeted technical assistance and the development of the private sector, public-private dialogue and the digitisation of the investment system, said Minister of Economy and Planning, Samir Saied.

He was speaking at the ceremony he co-chaired with First Vice-President of the EBRD Jürgen Rigterink, according to press releases issued by the EBRD and the Ministry.

The EBRD is joining forces with TIA and the Ministry of Economy and Planning to strengthen the country's private sector by improving its governance and advancing the digitalisation of the country's investment ecosystem.

It will, therefore, provide technical assistance to help create an environment conducive to innovation and creativity with a view to attracting quality foreign direct investment after COVID-19.

With the signing of this MoU, the EBRD and the government of Tunisia are joining forces to help the country accelerate its journey towards the digital transition, embrace rapid technological change and overcome the challenges exposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, said the EBRD First Vice President.

The EBRD is very happy to support the Tunisian Investment Authority and the Tunisian Investment Fund in improving the business environment in the country and providing digital tools for investors, he was quoted as saying in the statement.

He noted that "the creation of a digital platform for investors, the roll-out of e-identity and the digital investor guidelines are all very important steps in this direction."