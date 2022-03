Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Bizerte recorded 16 more COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours. This brings overall infection cases in the region to 42,992, since the spread of the pandemic.

In a statement to TAP Thursday, Ibtissem Blanco, member of the monitoring unit within the local health directorate in Bizerte said the test positivity rate has now dropped to 16% in the region, where the incidence rate also decreased to 56 COVID-19 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants.