Tunisia Plans to Reach Between 50 and 60 Percent of Tourist Arrivals in 2019

2 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia plans to reach this year between 50 and 60% of the tourist arrivals recorded in 2019, said Minister of Tourism Mohamed Moez Belhassine.

Current bookings are about 50% of what was achieved during the same period of 2019, he said during a symposium organised, on Tuesday, by the Tunisian Federation of Travel and Tourism Agencies (FTAV) on the theme: "Is Tunisia ready for the tourism recovery?".

He said Tunisia is a "COVID-safe" destination adding that the lifting of the last health restrictions will allow the country to position in the same line of competing destinations.

In this context, he insisted on the importance of putting in place, as soon as possible, the code of tourism and the strategy of the sector by 2035.

For her part, President of the Tunisian Federation of the Hotel Industry (FTH), Dorra Miled pointed out that hotel owners "are not yet ready for the resumption of their activities, deploring the deterioration of the state of the hotels. She called for exceptional financial support measures to ensure the reopening of hotel units.

For his part, FTAV President Jabeur Ben Attouch emphasised the importance of taking a participatory and united approach to overcome the challenges imposed by the crisis and succeed in the short term.

On the other hand, Director-General of the Tunisian Civil Aviation, Habib Mekki, recalled that the two Tunisair and Nouvelair companies confirmed their commitment to the success of this tourist season.

