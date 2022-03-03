Tunisia: Jewish Pilgrimage to El Ghriba Scheduled for May 18-19

Tunis/Tunisia — The annual pilgrimate to the Ghriba Synagogue in the island of Djerba (Governorate of Medenine) will take place on May 18 and 19, announced René Trabelsi, organiser of the event.

He said that the number of requests to perform this religious ritual is very significant, putting the number of Jewish pilgrims who will come to Djerba this year to 5,000

"The success of this event would mean the recovery of the tourist season in Djerba," Trabelsi noted, noting that outstanding figures will be present, as a rich and varied programme has been prepared.