Zimbabwe: Khupe Warms Up to Chamisa, Condemns Kwekwe Violence

3 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

MDC T president Thokozani Khupe has condemned the Kwekwe attack of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporters by suspected Zanu PF supporters.

One person died while 17 others were seriously injured after machete -wielding gang attacked CCC supporters.

The thugs reportedly used machetes, empty beer bottles and bricks to attack the supporters.

Speaking at the Bulawayo Media Centre Wednesday, Khupe accused Zanu PF of sponsoring the violence.

"We strongly condemn the recent incidents of Zanu PF sponsored political violence that were witnessed in Gokwe and Kwekwe over the past weekend. We call on law enforcement agiencies to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book," said Khupe.

The former deputy prime minister also called upon the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to discharge its constitutional mandate without fear or favour.

"We want to use this opportunity to implore the ZEC to deliver a free, fair and credible election process that accords with constitutional standard," she said.

Khupe is the first opposition leader to deplore the violence.

