Rwanda: Baho Hospital to Resume Operations in Multi-Billion Facility

Baho International Hospital is set to resume operations on March 14, following its closure by the Ministry of Health in September last year.

The hospital was closed after the public protested its alleged poor service delivery, poor hygiene, and a case of misdiagnosis.

Now Dr Doctor Corneille Ntihabose, the Head of Clinical and Public Health Services Department at the Ministry of Health, said they were convinced by the improvements made by the hospital.

"We were convinced on how they fulfilled all the recommendations we had given them before closure, and as a matter of fact they have changed the building among many other improvements," he said.

The health facility will be operating in its new Rwf10 billion building located in Nyarutarama near the Christian Life Assembly church.

Dr Ntihabose added that the new hospital also fulfils the environmental, hygienic requirements urged by the ministerial guidelines governing public health facilities.

The New Times visited the hospital on Tuesday, and noticed it had shifted to a new building with three centres which include General Surgery, Gyneco-obstetrics and Orthopedic centres.

With 100 rooms, the health facility will also have medical imaging services such as Computerized Tomography Scan (CT Scan), Medical Reason Imaging (MRI) and Cath lab which is used for cardiac surgery.

Commenting on the reopening, Joseph Kayibanda, the hospital's chairperson promised better service delivery to ensure a healthy lifestyle for the public.

"We are opening for this time, but with better service delivery and working with international standards which can be proven by the hospital facilities," he told The New Times in an exclusive interview.

Baho International Hospital is a private health facility that has been operating in Rwanda since 2015.