Zimbabwe: Police Raid Walter Magaya's Mt Pleasant Home

3 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

PROPHETIC Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries Pastor Walter Magaya's Mt Pleasant home in Harare was raided by police and other security agents Wednesday morning as part of some criminal investigations.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the raid but refused to disclose the nature of the criminal activities

"This is in relation to ongoing criminal investigations being conducted by the police and we will release details soon," Nyathi said.

Magaya was in Nairobi Kenya last week where he was attending a crusade and was welcomed by thousands of Kenyans at the airport.

He was also given police escort.

In 2018, the cleric's P.H.D Ministries church premises were raided by the police after he claimed that he had found a drug (Aguma) which cures HIV and AIDS.

Magaya has also faced a few rape accusations although the complainants would later drop the charges.

