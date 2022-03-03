Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Residents to Go 20 Hours Per Day Without Water

Pixabay
...
3 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

Bulawayo residents will receive water for only four hours a day after the city council announced it would cut supplies for 20 hours daily because of an acute shortage if the precious liquid.

The move is with immediate effect.

Some of the suburbs which will be affected by the new water distribution regime include Gwabalanda, Magwegwe West and Magwegwe North.

The city's acting town clerk Sikhangele Zhou said the affected suburbs will only receive water for four hours per day.

"The city of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public of the introduction of a 20-hour shedding programme for Magwegwe West, Magwegwe North and Gwabalanda. This is mainly due to a high demand on the main feeder which supplies these suburbs. The programme is with immediate effect until such a time when the demand eases," Zhou said.

Dams that supply Zimbabwe's second largest city are extremely low, with an average level of just 22 percent.

Bulawayo city is supplied by seven major dams namely: Umzingwane, Upper Ncema and Lower Ncema. Other dams include Insiza, Mayfair, Inyankuni and Mtshabezi.

Umzingwane dam which recorded 2,7 percent inflows is expected to be decommissioned this month, in a development which might lead to the introduction of citywide water rationing.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X