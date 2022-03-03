Sudan: Friends of Sudan Statement On Publication of UNITAMS Summary Report

document

Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and the European Union, as members of the Friends of Sudan, welcome the publication by the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) of its summary report on consultations with Sudanese stakeholders, against the backdrop of Sudan's ongoing political crisis.

The active engagement of a wide range of Sudanese stakeholders in the consultations, including those representing women, youth, and other groups and regions is a strong and encouraging sign of the actors' unwavering commitment to resolving the political crisis and to paving the way for a democratic and peaceful Sudan. The report reflects their views and demonstrates strong consensus on a number of key issues and principles, including: installation of a transitional cabinet of civilian technocrats; reduction in the size and powers of the transitional Sovereign Council; establishment of a transitional Legislative Assembly composed of civilians; the equitable participation of women in the transitional institutions; the importance of transitional justice and accountability; and the need to establish new electoral laws and bodies which can deliver free and fair elections.

The areas of consensus provide an important basis for further efforts by all Sudanese parties to find a common understanding on the way forward, by agreeing on a new constitutional and legal basis and governance arrangements for the remaining transitional period, pending credible elections. These efforts must remain Sudanese-owned and -led, and we welcome the commitment of UNITAMS, the African Union, and the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development, as well as the EU, the League of Arab States, and Friends of Sudan, to work together to support the process.

The UNITAMS report also notes overwhelming consensus on the need to build a conducive environment for a political process, by stopping violence and killings in the context of protests, lifting the State of Emergency, ending unjust detentions, ceasing attacks on hospitals, and respecting rights to free expression and peaceful assembly.

The Friends of Sudan call on all relevant Sudanese stakeholders to engage in the next phase of a political process to resolve the political crisis in Sudan. We remain committed to supporting the aspirations of the Sudanese people for a free, democratic, peaceful, and prosperous Sudan.

Office of the Spokesperson