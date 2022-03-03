Ghana Marks 2022 International Year of Artisanal Fisheries, Aquaculture

Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development

Ghana joined the rest of the world to mark the 2022 International Year of Artisanal Fisheries (IYAFA) and Aquaculture. The day was also used to launch Communication Products for Sustainable Small-scale Fisheries Development.

The IYAFA seeks to promote awareness about the importance of small-scale fisheries and aquaculture and provide the necessary platforms for state and non-state actors to deliberate and strengthen policy options to improve the sector.

It also aimed to empower stakeholders to interact and adopt best practices that would guide the conduct of artisanal fishers.

At the launch, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson said, the government was committed to improving the sector to increase the income of people working in the fish value chain.

She said her Ministry had introduced an annual closed season to allow the fish to replenish their stock naturally, adding that the measure also protects fingerlings from overexploitation

She said canoe identification cards have been given to fishermen to purchase pre-mix fuel to stop corruption in its distribution.

"The Fisheries Ministry has also launched Aquaculture for Food and Jobs programme to boost fish farming to increase fisheries products," she added.

On his part, Ndiaga Gueye, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations Representative in Ghana, called on the stakeholders to advocate for the institution of programmes that would improve the production and livelihood of fishermen.