Ghana: Sports Ministry Takes Steps to Stop the Spread of Covid-19

Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports

From now on only Covid-19 vaccinated football fans will be allowed to watch matches in the league centres across the country.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Youth and Sports said the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ghana Football Association (GFA), managers of the stadia, have been directed to admit only fans who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 into league centres on match days.

To alleviate this plight, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and Covid-19 Task Force would mount vaccination centres at Accra Sports Stadium to enable football fans to get their jab to watch the President's Cup between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko on 4th March 2022, it said.

The GHS would also mount vaccination centres at Kumasi, Cape Coast, Takoradi and Tamale Stadia a week before Ghana -Nigeria 2022 World Cup qualifiers to enable fans who have not taken their jab to do so to enjoy the match, it added.

"With these measures put in place, it is expected that the facilities managers can admit as many fans as the facilities can contain provided that such fans have been fully vaccinated with the requisite vaccination card", it said.

Also, Covid-19 protocols such as wearing nose marks, the use of hand sanitisers and social distancing would be strictly observed.