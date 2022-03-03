Nigeria: Delta Pikin Initiative Empowers 500 Kids With Educational Materials

3 March 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

A nongovernmental organization, Delta Pikin Initiative (DPI) in collaboration with the Hilary Neots Foundation has catered for the basic educational needs of 500 underprivileged kids from Egbele Primary School in Sapele Local Government Area, Delta State.

The founder of Delta Pikin Initiative Miss Blessing Enyamuke said the NGO is primarily focused on child/rural education.

According to her, "On 22nd day of Feb 2022, we concluded one of our school Projects for rural communities at Egbele Primary School, Ogiedi Elume in Sapele LGA, Delta State. We are very excited because over 500 primary School children including teachers, headmasters, and other staff benefited from this project. Items such as School Uniforms, Sandals, Bags Notebooks, Stationeries, Marker Boards, Biscuits, drinks, Snacks were distributed.

"The 2022 School Project was supported by the Hilary Neots Foundation, a nongovernmental organization based in Lagos State. We are very excited about this collaboration; that's why we are working with rural schools around Delta State to help provide educational materials to school children who are from poor parental backgrounds and support out-of-school children to enroll back to school and have access to free education.

"The Delta Pikin Initiative (DPI) is poised towards taking this empowerment to greater heights and, in years to come, they hope to spread their tentacles to other states in Nigeria and across Africa.

