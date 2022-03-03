Rwanda: Kagame Receives Qatari Military Chief

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday received Lt. Gen Salem bin Hamad bin Mohammed bin Aqeel Al Nabit, Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces and his delegation, who are in Rwanda for a visit to strengthen bilateral ties.

The meeting took place in the President's office at Village Urugwiro in Kacyiru.

The delegation has been in Rwanda since Tuesday, March 1 for a three day visit.

On the second of the visit, Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and QAF signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in Defence and Security.

The Qatari Army Chief also paid respect to the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Gisozi and toured the Campaign against Genocide Museum located at the parliamentary buildings in Kimihurura.

He also held talks with his Rwandan counterpart Gen Jean Bosco Kazura and according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, their bilateral discussions focused on cooperation between Qatar Armed Forces and Rwanda Defence Force in a wide range of defence and security issues.

Qatar Armed Forces and RDF maintain good relationship and mutual defence and military cooperation.

In January last year, RDF officer cadets two graduated as pilots from AL Zaeem Air College in Qatar.