Nigeria: Transport Fares Soar By 100% in Uyo As Fuel Scarcity Bites Harder

Tricycle operators, popularly called keke, now charged between N300 and N400 for a drop in Uyo as against N200 before the fuel scarcity.

Transport fares in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, have soared to about 100 per cent as long queues resurfaced in fuel stations amidst concerns over fuel scarcity and hike in pump price.

Distances that commercial tricycle operators hitherto charged N50, have doubled.

For instance, a distance from Ibom Plaza to Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat, hitherto charged N50, now costs N100, an increase of 100 per cent.

Similarly, a trip from Ibom Plaza to Akwa Ibom Transport Company Park (AKTC) in a Mini Bus, which used to cost N100 has been increased to N150, a PREMIUM TIMES survey on Tuesday revealed.

Nsikak Effiong, a commercial tricycle operator, told PREMIUM TIMES, Tuesday, that the new price regime was because of the hike in fuel pump price.

Tricycle operators, popularly called keke, now charged between N300 and N400 for a drop as against N200 before the fuel scarcity.

Asked if the passengers were complying, Mr Effiong said, "They (passengers) have no option, except the unserious ones".

At the biggest interstate motor park in the state, the AKTC Park, a new price regime has already taken effect.

When a PREMIUM TIMES reporter visited the AKTC park on Tuesday, the price boards were all wearing a new look.

A trip from Uyo, the state capital to the nation's capital, Abuja, which hitherto costs N11,000 has been increased to N12,000 for a non-Air Conditioned (AC) bus, while the fare for an AC bus is pegged at N13,500.

Even at that, a passenger, who wished to sit at the front seat of the bus, was required to pay an additional N1,000, this reporter observed.

Workers at the park said the new price was a result of the fuel scarcity and the hike in pump price.

Three, out of 16 pumps, dispensing products at NNPC station

When PREMIUM TIMES visited the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited's mega station along Ikot Ekpene Road, Uyo, Tuesday afternoon, long queues had resurfaced, with only three pumps, out of 16, dispensing products to customers.

One of the attendants at the fuel station said nothing was wrong with the other pumps but refused to say why they were not dispensing products to customers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A resident in Uyo, Victoria Udoh, who bought fuel at another NNPC mega station, along Airport Road, said she spent over five hours in the queue.

Mrs Udoh said the NNPC station was selling petrol at the official price of N162 per litre. But only one pump was dispensing fuel to customers, she said.

Among all the fuel stations visited in Uyo, only the two NNPC mega stations sold products at the official pump price of N162, while others were dispensing between N195 and N200.

Ndifreke Akpan, a commercial driver in the city, said his major concern was not the price hike but product adulteration which he said has forced him to visit mechanic workshops frequently.

A commuter, Christopher Akpan, who works with a construction company in Uyo, told our reporter he now pays N350 as transport fares daily, as against the N200 he used to pay.

Mr Akpan lamented that it was not easy for him to sustain additional N300 expenses (to and fro) daily on transportation without an increase in salary.

He appealed to the federal government to intervene in the fuel crisis in the country.