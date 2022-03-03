Eritrea: Rahel Daniel Nominated Best Cross Country Runner

2 March 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Eritrean Olympian Athlete Rahel Daniel has been nominated by the International Athletics Association the best cross country runner at international level.

Athlete Rahel has been awarded the title after she won Gold Medal at the Almond Blossom Cross Country, Portugal, on 27 February ahead of Ethiopian and Kenyan athletes finishing the race in 21:09.

Ethiopian Athlete Likina Amebaw and Athlete Lucy Mawia of Kenya won second and third place finishing the race by 21:10 and 21:45 respectively.

Olympian Athlete Rahel Daniel is set to participate at the Indoor International Athletics competition to be held on 18 March.

In the same vein, according to the International Athletics Association, Eritrean Olympian Athlete Dolshi Tesfu is ranked in the 6th place while Eritrean Olympian Athlete Aron Kifle 5th.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X