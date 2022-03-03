Africa: UK Director General for Africa On Two-Day Visit to Sudan

Khartoum — The British Embassy in Khartoum has announced the arrival of Moazzam Malik, the Director General, Africa at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), for a two-day visit to Sudan.

A statement by the embassy's press office says that Malik will meet with a number of Sudanese political leaders, and members of civil society organisations, media, youth, and international organisations to understand the current economic and political challenges faced by Sudan.

Malik will "welcome the strong unanimity that has emerged through UNITAMS consultations among a wide range of Sudanese stakeholders regarding a number of Fundamental issues and principles, emphasising UK support for the transition process to civilian-led democracy," the embassy statement says.

This refers to the consultations, brokered by the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), carried out with political forces and civil society groups in Sudan, with the goal to restore the path of transition towards civil and democratic transformation, of which the first summary report was released on Monday.

As part of the Sudan Troika (together with Norway and the USA), the UK has consistently condemned the detentions and human rights abuses in Sudan since the military coup of October 2021.

