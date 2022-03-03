Sudan: Murder Accused 'Subjected to Severe Torture' in Sudan

Khartoum — The defence team for those accused of killing Police Brigadier Ali Bereima El Rayeh say that the authorities extracted judicial confessions from the defendants and represented and photographed the crime under severe torture.

Lawyer Iman Hasan, a volunteer in the defence of detainees, told Radio Dabanga that Mohamed Adam nicknamed Tubak who is one of two accused of stabbing Brig Ali Bereima to death during the demonstrations in Khartoum on the morning of January 13,was subjected to severe torture. He was subjected to continuous beatings. The plaster was removed from his broken leg without medical supervision, and he was deprived of water. They indicated that he was suspended from his feet. He is constantly shackled.

Hasan says that Tubak suffers from swelling in the nose due to being hit with rifle butts, swelling behind the ear, with the inability to stand on his feet.

She noted the continued systematic torture of the accused even after the judicial confession. She pointed out that their families and lawyers were not allowed to visit them until 26 days after their arrest, and said that Mohamed El Fateh nicknamed El Nana suffered injuries to his back as a result of torture.

Hasan said that the defence team for the two accused submitted a request to disqualify the prosecution because of the invalidity of the procedures and the lack of direct evidence.