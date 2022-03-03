Gambia: Hawks Whip Fortune FC to Convalesce in 1st Division

2 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Hawks FC on Monday defeated league champions Fortune FC in their re-scheduled week-nine clash played at the Real de Banjul Football Field to recover in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League.

The Red Devils were beaten in their previous league outings before locking horns with Fortune FC, who are scuffling to retain their league crown.

Hawks scored two goals in the match to secure a slender victory over Fortune FC.

Fortune FC netted one goal in the match which eventually proved to be a consolation for them.

The triumph moved Hawks to 6th place on the country's elite league table with 18 points.

Fortune FC dropped to eighth-place on the first division league table with 12 points after slipping to Hawks 2-1.

The petroleum boys will combat to win their remaining matches in the first round of the league campaign to maintain their chances of retaining their league title.

Meanwhile, The Gambia Ports Authority drew goalless with Gamtel at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field.

