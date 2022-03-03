Gambia: Banjul Mayoress to Contest for Refela Presidency

The Banjul Mayoress Rohey Malick Lowe has vowed to contest for the presidency of REFELA Africa presidential election which will be held in the May 2022 in Kisumu, Kenya, where she will contest with candidates from North, South, Central and East Africa countries.

She said the REFELA presidency election will be too competitive because five REFELA members from different Africa countries such as North, South, East and Central Africa will participate in the election.

Mayoress Lowe was speaking to this medium in an exclusive interview held at her office in Banjul on Thursday.

Mayoress Lowe of Banjul sounds confident that she can win the election by the help of God and the efforts of her campaign team.

According to her, the election is about tactics and they are going to use a good strategy in order for her to win the election. She added that "this election is not like calling your fellow mayors to vote for you, the candidates have to do their own campaign in order to have a vote and win the election."

"If I am contesting and you are contesting then two of us; it means each of us needs two votes and two of our colleagues to get us a president so this is not something easy. You have to use diplomatic ties in order to win the election," she said.

According to her, if she becomes the REFELA president, it will benefit the Gambian youth and women more specially the women of the Gambia because empowering women is part of her agenda and she will make sure to support the women of The Gambia.

She mentioned that the winner of the REFELA president will travel to Brazil in October this year to contest again and if the person emerges the winner, she/he will be the REFELA president for the globe.

She thanked the women and youth of The Gambia for their invaluable and consistent support to her as a mayor of Banjul.