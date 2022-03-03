Gambia: Tributes Pour in Honour of Late Ambassador to the U.S. Dawda Fadera

Ambassadors of Algeria, Bangladesh, Chad, Togo, Burundi, Deputy Chief of Mission of Mexico and a diplomat from the Embassy of Brazil on Friday paid tribute to Ambassador Dawda Fadera who passed on 20 February, 2022 in Banjul.

The Ambassador of Algeria to the US His Excellency Ahmed Boutache said, "The Embassy of Brazil in the United States of America extends condolences to the family of the late Ambassador of The Gambia to the United States of America. We pray that God grants the departed soul paradise."

"On behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, I express my deepest condolences at the sad demise of His Excellency Ambassador of The Gambia to the United States of America, H.E. Dawda Docka Fadera. May the departed soul rest in peace in Jannah. Ameen," prayed the Ambassador of Bangladesh, His Excellency M. Shahidul Islam.

The Ambassador of Chad to the United States of America, His Excellency Ngote Gali Koutou, said, " On behalf of the Government and people of Chad, the staff of the Embassy and my own behalf, I express our sincere condolences to the Great People and the Government of The Gambia, following the death of our dear colleague, His Excellency Dawda Docka Fadera, Gambia Ambassador to the U.S.A.

"His Excellency Fadera was an excellent diplomat, a man of human relations and courteous, friendly and sincere colleague. We will keep unforgettable memories of him. We pray to Almighty God to welcome him into His eternal Kingdom that his soul rests in Peace."

For His Excellency Frederic E. HAEGBE, Ambassador of the Republic of Togo to the United States of America, "H.E. Dawda Fadera will be remembered as a man of principle, who worked for the betterment of The Gambian community in USA. And was an active member of the Economic Community of West African Ambassadors Group in Washington, D.C. He will leave a considerable void in the community and in the Group.

"In this regard, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the Embassy of the Republic of The Gambia staff, The Gambia Government, the Gambian people and the family of the deceased. May his soul rest in peace."

The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Mexico to the US. Madam Ana Luisa Fajer Flores, said: " On behalf of the Government of Mexico, and our people, I express my profound sadness and deep sorrow for the recent and unexpected passing of His Excellency Ambassador Dawda Docka Fadera, on February 20, 2022. H.E. Fadera will always be remembered for his kindness and humanity. The people and Government of Mexico extend our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathies to Ambassador's family members, loved ones, friends and colleagues."