Gambia: Scorpions Eye Spot in Afcon Qualifier Proper

The Gambia senior national team is eyeing for a spot in the 2023 Africa qualifier proper.

The Scorpions are set to clash with Chad in the preliminary qualifiers of the continent's bi-annual biggest football jamboree later this month.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges will contend to batter Chad in the preliminary qualifiers to progress to the qualifier proper of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Gambia slipped to host nation Cameroon 2-0 in their quarter-final encounter of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

