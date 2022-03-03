Gambia: 10 Eco Guards' Volunteers Trained On Hatchery Management, Data Collection

Smile for Life- The Gambia has concluded a two-day training of ten eco-guards volunteers on hatchery management and date collection techniques in preparation for the 2022 nesting season.

The event was funded by the Network of Marine Protection Area in West Africa (RAMPAO) in Senegal with support of Parks and Wildlife Management in the Gambia.

The training, which was held at Brikama attracted eco-guard volunteers from various coastal settlements.

It seeks to boost the capacity of the volunteers on hatchery management, hatchery ground identification, nest relocation and data collection.

Smile for Life Sea turtle conservation, is a community -based organisation operating along the coastal line between Kartong and Brufut. The organization's primary objective is to protect turtles and ensure productive hatchery.

Addressing the gathering, Omar Sanyang, executive director for Smile for Life said the training would enable volunteers to have the required skills in hatchery management to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

ED Sanyang commended the participants for attending the training, while urging them to take the training seriously and practice the skills and knowledge gained to ensure effective service delivery.

Sanyang equally commended the donors for funding the project, saying their support to Smile Life has been recognised and appreciated.

Ousainou Touray, UN Project Technical Adviser to the National Environmental Agency (NEA), described the capacity building as significant in equipping the participants with the necessary skills and knowledge.

He said the population of turtles has drastically reduced in the sea. "The turtles are important in the sea because it provides feedings for the fish. If turtles are not many in the sea, there would be no much fish."

Speaking further, he said the turtle would contribute greatly to tourist attraction, which he said, increases the country's gross domestic product.

He thus enjoined the eco-guards' volunteers to continue the hard work for the interest of the nation.

