Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 28 Infections Wednesday

3 March 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 28 additional coronavirus infections across four states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest update released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) late Wednesday night shows that the new confirmed cases have increased the country's infection toll to 254,598.

The disease control centre stated that the country's death toll still stands at 3,142, as no fatality was recorded on Wednesday.

NCDC noted that Lagos State topped the infection chart with 18 cases, but that 11 of those cases are a backlog for March 1, 2022.

With a backlog of 36 community discharges reported from the FCT, NCDC noted that a total of 249,138 have now been discharged nationwide.

Breakdown

Apart from Lagos State, the breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Kano State in the North-west came second on the log with four cases.

FCT also reported three infections, and followed by Rivers State in the South-south with two cases.

While Kaduna State came last on the log with a single case, NCDC added that the Delta, Nasarawa and Sokoto states reported that they recorded no cases on Wednesday.

