East Africa: Ukraine Conflict - EAC Urges Restraint, Immediate Ceasefire

The East African Community (EAC) on Wednesday, March 2, issued a statement stating that it was deeply concerned by the ongoing conflict between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine.

The EAC calls for restraint and an immediate ceasefire by the two sides to avoid further loss of life and damage to property.

"The EAC further calls on all parties to seek an amicable settlement through the conflict resolution avenues available under the Charter of the United Nations," reads the statement.

The regional bloc noted that it shares the deep concern expressed by the African Union Commission on the reported discrimination of Africans seeking safe exit from the conflict zone in Ukraine.

"The EAC calls upon the concerned authorities to accord equal treatment to all affected persons."

As noted, the Secretariat is working closely with Partner States' Missions in Eastern Europe, to facilitate the safe exit of EAC residents in the affected areas.

"The EAC encourages the two parties to exhaust all diplomatic options in an effort to find a lasting solution to the ongoing conflict."