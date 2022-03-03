Rwanda Speaks Out on Ukraine Conflict

The Government of Rwanda says that the long-lasting solution to the current crisis is primarily in the hands of Russia and Ukraine.

This was said as Rwanda casted its vote to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine during the emergency special session by the United Nations (UN) held on March 2.

A total of 141 out of the 193 member states voted for the UN's draft resolution to deplore Russia's takeover of Ukraine, while 35 countries abstained, and five voted against.

The only countries to vote no in support of Moscow were Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea and Syria. Longstanding allies Cuba and Nicaragua joined China in abstaining.

"Rwanda voted in favor of this resolution to firmly support that sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of any country must be respected," reads a statement delivered by the Minister Counsellor in Permanent Mission of Rwanda to the UN, Robert Kayinamura.

He emphasized that the solution can only be achieved through dialogue by parties, taking into account the concerns of both sides, adding that "the current war does not guarantee that it will bring peace; instead, it is likely to generate subsequent crises and human suffering."

"Military actions should cease immediately and go for a peaceful settlement of this crisis. Russian Federation and Ukraine have the key to resolving this conflict. The external intervention will only worsen the situation."

The dialogue should be characterized by calm of concerned parties to seek a solution towards ending the conflict to ensure that civilians do not continue to pay the heaviest price of military escalation, he pointed out.

Rwanda also expressed serious concern with the extent of humanitarian devastation and peace and security challenges caused by this war including reports that Africans are being racially segregated and denied safe exit and admission to neighboring countries.

"We call upon all those involved to allow unhindered evacuation without looking at their color," said Kayinamura.

As of March 1, some 51 Rwandans, out of an estimated 80 Rwandans living in Ukraine, have managed to flee Ukraine so far, Alain Mukuralinda, the Deputy Government Spokesperson said.

Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

This UN resolution is not legally binding but is an expression of the views of the UN membership, aimed at increasing pressure on Moscow.

UN General Assembly convenes such meetings to make urgent recommendations on a particular situation relevant for the maintenance of international peace and security in any case where the Security Council fails to act owing to the veto of a permanent member.

It is the first time in 40 years the Security Council has referred a crisis to the assembly and only the 11th time an emergency session of the UN general assembly has been called since 1950.