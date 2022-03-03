Tanzania: Govt Pledges to Allocate Funds for New Roads, Repairs

Zanzibar — CONTRUCTION of 220-kilometre trunk and feeder roads project will address transport challenges in Zanzibar.

Construction, Communication and Transport Minister Rahma Kassim Ali told the House of Representatives here on Wednesday that even after the project execution; demand for new roads will emerge in terms of construction or repairs.

She said the government will continue allocating funds to road projects though the challenges will be less than the current situation.

Ms Ali was answering a question by Mpendae Representative Shaaban Ali Othman who wanted to know if the government had conducted a thorough analysis to prove that the 220-kilometre project is the panacea to the road transport challenges in the Isles.

The minister said the government will sustain maintenance works on other roads under various projects, subject to availability of funds.

She said the project covers 46 out of 50 constituencies in Unguja and Pemba, elaborating that the remaining constituencies will be covered under the Big-Z project through the President Office, Finance and Planning.