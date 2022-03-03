Tanzania: Clerics Want Education System Reviewed

RELIGIOUS leaders have suggested the need for national dialogue on the education system that will meet the current needs.

They aired their opinion during their meeting with President Samia Suluhu Hassan Dar es Salaam State House on Wednesday.

The clerics noted that the education system should be reviewed for the sake of producing graduates who will be able to venture on self-employment without waiting for employment from the formal sector.

Moreover, they asked the government to consider waiving taxes from funds that they are receiving from donors for implementation of charity services and other different social services especially for women and orphans.

In another development, the religious leaders have called on the government to encourage members of the public to embark on planting indigenous trees instead of using the artificial ones that are engendering human lives.

They also commended President Samia on her efforts to maintain good relationships with neighboring countries, promoting leadership opportunities for women as well as protecting the Union between the then Tanganyika and Zanzibar.