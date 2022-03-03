Tanzania: Zanzibar Introduces Electronic Payment for Commercial Vehicles

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR government has introduced a special payment system to simplify certification of commercial vehicles by the sector regulator.

Construction, Communication and Transport Minister Rahma Kassim Ali told the House of Representatives here on Wednesday that through Zanzibar Transport and Safety Authority is determined to address inconveniences that commercial vehicle operators encounter. Under the new arrangement, payments are made electronically through ZanMalipo using mobile phones instead of queuing at commercial banks.

The minister was answering a question by Pandani Representative, Professor Omar Fakih Hamad who wanted to know the official procedures to pass the commercial vehicles at the authority.

The legislator decried inconveniences to clients, including multiple payments to municipal and district councils, saying some councils were forcing the vehicle operators to purchase uniforms from them.