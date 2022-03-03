Tanzania: Dar Notches Eco-Friendly Treads

OUTSTANDING eco-friendly treads have been attained in President Samia Suluhu Hassan's first year in office, whereby a total of 1,445 Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) permits were issued to help fast-track investment opportunities.

wday, the Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office, Union and Environment Selemani Jafo appeared before journalists here, to highlight his ministry's feats since President Samia took power in March 19, last year, among them, great strides in environment protection and strengthening the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

Minister Jafo said there has been remarkable progress in instituting the use of EIA as a planning, decision making and management tool for development projects in the country.

"During the past one year, a total of 1,445 permits were issued, which include 1014 EIA and 431 Certified Environmental Audit (CEA)," Dr Jafo said, adding that the move has been a solution to bureaucracy in getting clearance for investment projects in the country.

Dr Jafo said the trend has been attained as a result of President Samia initiatives to ensure challenges to investments in the country are solved thus, his ministry enhanced the permits issuance system and guidelines.

Following the improvement, Minister Jafo said investors are now issued with the environmental permits within 14-days since application.

Furthermore, the minister commended President Samia, saying during the past one-year, tremendous transformation has been attained in the environment sector by having in place policy, rules, regulation to facilitate not only investments but economic advancement.

Since coming into power, President Samia has taken campaigns against the effects of climate change to global platforms, emphasizing on not taking for granted the importance of fighting the calamity.

When she attended preliminary meeting on climate change in New York, USA ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) summit last year, President Samia said climate change effects caused damages to environment and retarded economic growth in the affected countries as well as endangered security.

"Though many people take simply the matter of raising temperature, which is one of effects of the climate change, for Tanzania the situation causes drought which negatively impacts sectors like agriculture and fisheries which depend on natural resources," Ms Samia said, noting that those sectors contribute by 30 per cent to the national income, thus drought affects 60 per cent of the citizens.

However, President Samia said climate change has not extremely affected Tanzania compared to other countries, attributing the minimal effects of climate change in the East African nation to the country's various plans meant to mitigate its impact.

In efforts to continue tackling impacts of climate change in the country, the government is preparing the National Climate Change Strategy 2021- 2016 draft.

The country has made great progress to integrate climate change adaptation and mitigation into agriculture, food and nutrition security policies and frameworks.

Mr Jafo further said that since the sixth phase government took over office, 11 Union issues have so far been resolved, recording a history to have resolved many challenges of the Union.

He noted that initially, there were 25 Union hurdles between two sides. However, he insisted, they started to be resolved during the fourth-phase government under President Jakaya Kikwete, where two of them were mutually removed.

During the fifth phase government under the late President John Magufuli, five other vexes were resolved, according to the minister.

"Both President Samia and Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi were determined to see those challenges and complaints in the marriage between Zanzibar and the then Tanganyika, which merged to form Tanzania in 1964 are completely resolved," he said.

He showered praise to the president for directing 230bn/- of the Rapid Credit Facility from the International Monetary Funds (IMF) to Zanzibar, to address the impact brought by Covid-19 in health, education, infrastructure and construction of markets.

In the past one year, Minister Jafo said they hosted 21-inter-ministerial meetings in the sectors of energy, water, minerals, transport, industry and trade, natural resources and tourism, finance and planning among others to integrate environmental issues in their operations.

Moreover, a massive national tree planting and environment protection campaign was launched in Dodoma and 2,500, 000 trees were planted.

He mentioned other projects being implemented during the President Samia one year in office as reversing land degradation and food security in semi-arid in districts of Micheweni (Pemba), Magu, Nzega, Tabora, Mkalama and Kondoa in which, 1,448 people were handed with traditional land ownership certificates.

Others are ecosystem-based adaptation for rural resilience in Tanzania, adapting to climate change in Lake Victoria Basin project in Tanzanian being carried out in Magu in Mwanza Region and 1bn/- has been injected for construction of three water wells, green house, rain harvesting gadgets and beekeeping activities among others.