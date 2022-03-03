Tunisia: Civil Society Organisations Refuse Amendment to Decree-Law Organising Them

Tunis/Tunisia — Several civil society organisations (CSOs), on Wednesday, expressed their refusal of any amendment to the decree-law No. 88 on civil society organisations in Tunisia.

During a meeting held by the Union of Independent Tunisians for Freedom (UTIL) Wednesday, representatives of several organisations warned against the amendment of this decree-law which would restrict organisations' activities, according to them.

President of UTIL, Moez Ali, through the amendment of this decree-law, the executive power will be able to have control over CSO's activities.

In this context, he said that participants in the meeting will do everything to prevent the amendment of this law, recalling the major role played by CSOs in Tunisia to protect the country and defend human rights and democracy especially since the revolution.

He added that the amendment of the decree-law would concern the prohibition of foreign funding of CSOs, while the laws in force allow, according to Moez Ali, to control the use of foreign funding which necessarily goes through the central bank and the financial analysis commission.