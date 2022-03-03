Tunisia: Tennis - Tunis Open Postponed - Mouelhi

2 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunis international tennis tournament Tunis Open with a prize money of 250,000 dollars, initially scheduled for the end of July, has been postponed to a later date, president of the Tunisian Tennis Federation (FTT), Salma Mouelhi told TAP.

"The postponement is mainly due to the unavailability of sports infrastructure and the absence of hard court," Mouelhi added.

She explained that the WTA has conditioned the programming of the Tunis Open to its initial date in its official calendar by the provision of a hard court with a capacity of about 2500 spectators and two other courts of 500 seats at least each.

