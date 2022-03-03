Tunisia: Groupe Scolaire International in Djerba, Canada's French Catholic School Board Ink Partnership

2 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Djerba-based Le Groupe Scolaire International Les Nouvelles Générations (GSING) and the Centre-East French Catholic School Board, Canada, signed Tuesday a partnership agreement, in the presence of Canadian Ambassador to Tunisia Patrice Cousineau.

This agreement inked with one of the largest Canadian networks of French-language schools will enable students in Le Groupe Scolaire International to sit for the Canadian baccalaureate exam and get a double degree, president of the private school Yasser Anane told TAP.

The double degree will pave the way for future graduates to gain access to Canadian universities while enjoying the same advantages as Canadian students.

