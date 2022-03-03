Liberia: Over 500 Students to Get Financial Aid

The Kuku Care Center for Human Rights, Child Protection and Capacity Building Incorporated has launched an educational fund drive intended to aid about 500 less privileged school-going children with basic educational necessities.

Named and styled, 'Just a Child', the fund drive according to the Executive Director of Kuku Care Center for Human Rights, Child Protection and Capacity Building Incorporated, Eddie Fohnatee Nimely said hundreds of children are out of school this year because their parents can't afford to pay their fees.

According to him, the Center hopes to raise about L$250,000.00 before the end of this academic year.

He said the Center is currently providing financial assistance to 20 students in Montserrado County, hence calling on educational philanthropists to help the institution.

"Education is the gateway to any society. We all know that our society won't be free of crime and underdevelopment when we don't strive to help other children who don't have the opportunities to acquire quality education," Nimely said.

He continued: "Kuku Care Center can't do it alone, we need the support of everyone, especially those that we have written to help for assistance."

Serving as keynote speaker, a long-time educationalist, Pastor John Collins admonished the students to always strive for higher heights, despite the difficulties they may face along.

He warned that foreigners may dominate every sector of the country if the youths fail to prioritize their education.

"When you are not educated, you have limited mind, limited thinking, that's why the constitution of Liberia mandates that every child has the right to quality education. We as parents must endeavor in whatsoever manner to educate your children," He added.

The launching program was graced by over 200 students from several schools in Paynesville City.