Liberia: Government Spending U.S.$1.5 Million On Bicentennial

Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweh has disclosed here that government is spending US$1.5 million on the celebration of the country's bicentennial.

He told a live interview on state broadcaster ELBC Wednesday, 2 March 2022 which was also aired on other local media institutions that the government has only budgeted US$1.5 million to be used exclusively for the celebration which he believes will enhance unity and peace here.

Mr. Tweh noted that all those accusing the government of spending US$5 million on the bicentennial celebration are playing propaganda with the amount budgeted for the bicentennial.

"The original and real amount for the bicentennial is 1.5 million. Anything you hear is just propaganda. Somebody will ask, it's legitimate to spend 1.5 million on bicentennial? I say yes. Because it's more than legitimate," said Minister Tweah.

Liberia is observing a year-long celebration of 200 years of the existence of the country since the first batch of free black slaves from the United States landed here in 1822.

The bicentennial activities were kicked off in early January this year on the historic Providence Island where the free slaves landed, and the year-long program was officially launched last month at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, Montserrado County.

Minister Tweh said the government is opening the country up to the world during this period of celebration, adding that it's a process not a one-day thing.

"We have many of our people coming back home. So the logistical money we spent to move people, pay for other services should not be used over the historical importance of what was achieved here," Minster Tweah urged.