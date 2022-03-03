Ghana: President Urges Students to Imbibe Honesty, Integrity As They Climb the Academic Ladder

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaian students to inculcate strong moral character, work hard and remain positive as they pursue higher education.

President Akufo-Addo also urged them not to be complacent and content with their relative educational successes but "work hard to maintain your standards."

Speaking at this year's "President's Independence Day Awards" celebration under the theme; "Working Together Bouncing Back Better" on Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo asked students to be positive of the prospects of the country, adding that "honest and integrity are important values in any worthwhile existence."

Thirty-six students who came top in the 2021 Basic Certificate Examination (BECE), drawn from all 16 regions in the country, received the 2022 "President's Independence Day Award".

They will all receive a tablet each and a year's supply of Nestle Ghana limited products.

The President's Independence Day Awards, since its inception in 1993, continues to provide scholarships each year to young brilliant students between the ages of 14 and 19 from all the regions of Ghana.

The awardees are selected based on raw scores obtained at the Basic Certificate Examination (BECE).