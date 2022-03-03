Ghana: Vice President Bawumia Launches Digitalised National Assay Laboratory

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has said the government will support any institution, public or private, which intends to implement digital initiatives to promote efficiency and fight corruption.

Vice President Bawumia, who disclosed this at the launch of a Digitalised National Assay Laboratory in Accra Wednesday, said the successful implementation of the initiative tied in with the government's vision to create easy services more efficient access to government services and reduce the human interface that mostly leads to corruption.

The National Assay Laboratory, run by the National Assayer--the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), has the mandate to assay all precious minerals earmarked for exports.

"The government is already transforming the governance of various sectors of Ghanaian economy through digitisation," the Vice President said, adding the digitisation drive was key to the overall economic strategy of the government.

The Vice President added that the government's digitalisation drive had spread to cover many sectors of the national economy and made significant inroads to addressing issues of inefficient public service delivery and checking corruption.

Vice President Bawumia lauded the role of the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Board of PMMC, and the management and staff of PMMC, for providing real-time data on Ghana's gold exports and ensuring the nation receives the revenue due her.

In 2017, President Akufo-Addo directed that the PMMC identified a way to independently verify gold exports to ensure that the country obtains revenue due it from its precious mineral resources.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Following several engagements with the Ghana Chamber of Mines and the Association of Gold Exporters, now Chamber of Bullion Traders, Ghana, modalities for the smooth take-off of the National Assay Programme were put in place, and PMMC officially commenced operations as the National Assayer with the mandate to assay all gold earmarked for export from Ghana, in February 2018.

"President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recognises that our progress as a nation in the modern world is inextricably linked to digitalisation and will, therefore, continue its adoption for enhanced service delivery. It is a critical path for our nation to remain competitive in the world of today and tomorrow," he added.

Shedding more light on the benefits of digitizing the assay process, the Managing Director of PMMC, Nana Akwasi Awuah, said it was now possible to generate assay certificates that have unique security features. Those unique features will make the certificates difficult to forge by gold scammers to facilitate their dubious elaborate schemes.

"Digitisation has also now made it possible to monitor in real-time, gold exports passing through the National Assay Laboratory. At the click of a button, persons given access to the dashboard can see, in real-time, the amount of gold exported in both kilograms and ounces, where it was exported to, the value in Ghana cedis and dollars, the withholding tax, the exporter, and many other relevant data to aid national economic planning."